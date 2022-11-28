Local firefighters will be taking part in the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Fill the Boot Campaign in Lompoc on Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Motorists will encounter firefighters along the intersection of State Route 1 on H Street, and East Central Avenue in Lompoc.
Caltrans officials report that firefighters are well trained in safely collecting donations — with no funds to be collected during a green light.
Officials said donations will only be collected when vehicles are stopped as to not disturb the flow of traffic.
For more information about the cause, visit firefighters.mda.org