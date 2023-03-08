With the soil saturated and most reservoirs nearly full, another atmospheric river is expected to douse northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County with moderate to heavy rain, starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

Although rainfall totals are forecast at 2 to 4 inches, coastal foothill and mountain areas could see 4 to 8 inches, with rainfall rates ranging from half to three-quarters of an inch per hour, the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office said.

Rainfall is expected to be lighter from the South Coast to Los Angeles, but it will become heavier heading northward from Santa Ynez Valley, leading to potentially significant road, urban and small-stream flooding, forecasters said.

River flooding is most likely on the Sisquoc and Santa Ynez rivers in Santa Barbara County and the Salinas River in SLO County, said the National Weather Service, which issued a flood watch for the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley and Cuyama Valley areas from Thursday night to Friday night.

Friday shows the greatest chance of rain, from 100% in Santa Ynez Valley to 90% in Santa Maria and Lompoc and 80% in New Cuyama.

“Friday will be a washout,” the National Weather Service said. “It should rain all day.”

The atmospheric river will bring warmer temperatures than recent storms that dusted the San Rafael Mountains with snow, but it will also be accompanied by strong south to southwest winds.

Gusts from 30 to 50 mph north of Pt. Conception could knock down trees and power lines, forecasters said, so residents in rural and flood-prone locations are advised to prepare for debris flows and power outages by stocking up on food, water and sandbags and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp said residents should place sandbags around their homes to prevent water from flowing into them.

Bags can be purchased at local hardware stores, and sand is available free from the city at Suey Crossing Road near the river, the cul-de-sac in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue, the Public Works Department yard at 830 W. Cypress Street, on West Carmen Lane just west of South Depot Street and at the west end of San Ysidro Street.

Santa Barbara County provides up to 25 unfilled bags per person free of charge at the Santa Maria Flood Control Shop at 912 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6125 or visit www.countyofsb.org/pwd/floodcontrol.sbc.

Van de Kamp said the city will close all its sports fields Thursday afternoon for the public’s safety and to limit damage to the fields, and the fields may remain closed next week, when another atmospheric river could roll through the area.

He said the city also will lock the gates to the Santa Maria River Levee Trail and post notices until Monday.

Those experiencing homelessness can contact the Warming Center Hotline at 805-324-2372 for assistance during the storm.

Motorists can get up-to-date road conditions by calling Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318.

All the rain that’s fallen since late December has had a major impact on the drought, at least in the short term.

As of Feb. 28, all of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and all but a strip along the eastern edges of San Luis Obispo and southern Monterey counties have been listed as drought-free by the U.S. Drought Monitor website.

And as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Cachuma Lake was standing at 97.1% of capacity, Gibraltar Reservoir was at 99.9% of capacity and Twitchell Reservoir was at 52.1% of capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

The county as a whole had received 152% of its average to date in the water year, which runs from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 of each year, and 196% of normal to date.

Leading the pack of 14 select sites monitored by the Flood Control District was San Marcos Pass, which recorded 59.59 inches to date.