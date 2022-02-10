Santa Maria broke another high temperature record Thursday with the mercury topping out at 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

The old record was 80 degrees, set in 1971. The average high temperature around this time of year is 64 degrees.

It was the second day in a row that Santa Maria broke the record for the high temperature for the date.

Lompoc also broke a record Thursday, recording a peak temperature of 86 degrees. The previous record for the date was 84 degrees, set in 1988.

Although the National Weather Service doesn’t keep records for high temperatures in the Santa Ynez Valley, the thermometer there reached 82 degrees.