Appointment registration available Thursday for Santa Maria vaccination site

Registration for appointments at a community vaccination clinic in Santa Maria from April 5 to 11 will open to all eligible residents at 9 a.m. Thursday, county health officials said Wednesday.

The roving clinic now located at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc will move to Hancock College in Santa Maria this weekend.

Currently eligible groups include residents 50 and older, residents 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, and workers in food, agriculture, child care, education and emergency service jobs.

The clinic will offer first-dose Pfizer vaccines, while one day will be reserved for those needing a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. County officials expect to administer 10,550 doses over the seven-day period, according to public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.

“The mass vaccination clinic is a great success in the current Lompoc location and we look forward to offering this same opportunity in the Santa Maria community,” said county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso. "While the … clinics are available to all Santa Barbara County residents, we are happy to provide easy and convenient access to the local community in Santa Maria.”

Slots will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day at the Santa Maria site. To register for an appointment, visit publichealthsbc.org/phd-vaccination-clinics or call the county hotline at 211 and select option 4.