Feeling about you the way I do, it was no surprise to find out on social media that it’s your birthday as it is also the birthday of two other people I’ve been very close to and fond of in my life. This fans the idea that people born on the same day possess similar qualities.

Without trying to get into the intricacies of astrology — this is why horoscopes are popular and why people read them under the pretext of receiving a message meant just for them, based on their Zodiac sign. Most of us don’t take newspaper horoscopes all that seriously, but still, we have fun with them.

… like, I have fun scrolling through the online list of things that happened on “This Day in History.”

Today, when I looked under "Famous Birthdays,” I saw the names of three world champion boxers, which got me thinking that maybe “fighting” was a quality that could be associated with the day. Then, farther down, under “Notable Events,” it listed six countries, plus the state of Texas, that all had on this day either taken some drastic revolutionary action or launched a war for independence or, at long last, attained their independence. Mexico in 1821; Cuba in 1895; the Russian Revolution in 1917; Estonia in 1918; the Philippines in 1945; Ghana in 1966; Yemen in 1979 …

… so, if qualities can be associated with days and dates on the calendar, then, in my mind, the ones for today must have something to do with fighting and independence and people reaching a point where it’s time to take action, personally and collectively. (A word of caution: Just because someone claims “freedom” as their reason for fighting doesn’t mean it’s true — not if it enslaves, endangers or discriminates against others. Take those “brave men” who fought at The Alamo. What were their noble motives when they went into someone else’s country and started setting up towns and settlements, forsaking the laws of that country, refusing to pay taxes to that country and killing anyone from that country who might challenge them? Can they really claim “freedom” as their cause when one of the main things they were fighting for was the right to have slaves?)

If there’s a lesson to be learned from the history of this day, it just might be that:

a.) Economic inequities will be tolerated, until they won’t;

b.) Racial or any other group inequalities or class distinctions will be endured, until they won’t; and

c.) The media can create anything it wants.

Consider that when Frederick Remington, the great artist of the Old West who was working as an illustrator for Hearst Newspapers, asked Randolph Hearst if the situation in Cuba (in 1895) was really so bad that it warranted hostilities from the U.S., Hearst replied, “You furnish me with the pictures, I’ll furnish you with the war.”

They called it yellow journalism — a style of reporting that emphasizes sensationalism over facts. We tend to think of it as a thing of the past, going back to when Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer led competing news organizations at the turn of the 20th century. But all you have to do is watch a few hours of any of today’s cable news programs or log on to any news agency’s website to see the eye-catching headlines and know that yellow journalism remains a predominant style of reporting the news.

Be that as it may, this is a piece about whether certain qualities and characteristics might be meaningfully linked with days and dates on the calendar. So, with that in mind, I send you, on this day, the strength and energy to fuel your own personal struggle for independence, with a hope that it is based on, informed by and infused with truth, for it is truth that shall set us free.

Happiness is not a partisan political issue | Ron Colone If we’re not as happy as we used to be, then maybe it’s because we’re not as warm and friendly as we used to be; maybe we’re not caring about or helping people, or we’ve stopped being interested in learning; or ...

What makes someone a conductor of synchronicity? | Ron Colone If we make a direct analogy, it would seem to suggest that the occurrence of remarkable events, and how often we experience them in our lives, may depend on whether we allow or resist the flow. Only in this case, it’s not a flow of electrons we’re talking about ...