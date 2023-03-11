I was reading an article on the health consequences of not getting enough sleep — which include increased risk of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke — and I began to wonder if not sleeping is like smoking, in that the effects can be reversed, once the harmful behavior is ceased.

With smoking, they say, that just one day after quitting, the risk of heart attack begins to decrease. In as little as one month, a person’s lung function begins to improve, and after three months, so does blood circulation. Nine months after quitting, lung health will have improved greatly, and the delicate hair-like structures that move mucus out of the lungs will start to regain normal function. One year after quitting, the risk for coronary heart disease decreases by half, and after five years, arteries and blood vessels will widen, which further lowers the risk of blood clots and stroke.

After 10 years of not smoking, the chance of getting lung cancer is cut in half, and the likelihood of developing any cancer is significantly reduced. Finally, after 20 years, a former smoker’s chances of having a heart attack or getting cancer are the same as for someone who has never smoked.

The earlier you quit the better, but the key takeaway is that it’s never too late to quit using tobacco.

I was hoping the same might be true for sleep deprivation because there was a period of about 12 years where I averaged maybe four to four-and-½-hours a night of sleep, or about 30-32 hours a week. I figured it put me in good company, with the likes of … Tesla, Da Vinci, Thomas Edison and Buckminster Fuller, all of whom, reportedly, slept between two-to-four hours total per day.

I had this picture in my mind of my father, who could swim farther underwater than anyone I ever met; he told me his secret was that he sucked the oxygen out of the water. In a similar manner, I imagined myself sucking the vital life force, sometimes called prana, out of the air, and it provided me with the energy I may have lacked by not sleeping. It seemed to work, for I was usually among the most energetic people in the room.

Eventually, though, I decided the evidence was too overwhelming, and the health risks down the road too great, so I resolved, finally, to get some sleep. Now, it’s something I prioritize and view as a spiritual practice, a physical therapy, and a mental-healing technique.

As to whether the deleterious effects are reversible, most findings suggest that sleep recovery is not able to fully negate the effects of prolonged sleeplessness. One leading sleep researcher at the University of Pennsylvania even went so far as to state, “extended periods of sleeplessness can lead to irreversible brain damage.”

Even after weeks or months (or years?) of recovery sleep, researchers are still able to detect a molecular imprint of insufficient sleep in the stem cells of the immune system. This imprint reveals a reduction in the overall diversity and aging of those cells, and points to chronic sleeplessness as an important contributor to inflammatory diseases and cardiovascular disease.

Those experiments were performed on rats, though, and have never been able to be duplicated with humans.

Another significant finding to come from the sleep research is that the quality of sleep is (at least) as important as the quantity, and for that, I turn to afternoon naps, which I’ve discovered is when I enter the deepest, most profound sessions of sleep.

So, whether I can reverse the consequences of my past behaviors or not, I figure the best I can do now, as far as sleep goes, is to be awake when it’s time to be awake, and to sleep when it’s time to sleep. The problem, as I see it, is that far too many people are asleep when they’re supposedly awake and walking around, and awake and restless when they’re lying in bed.

