A strong and persistent 1,037 millibar Eastern Pacific High, centered about 1,600 miles to the northwest of the Central Coast, combined with a thermal low over the Central Valley will continue to produce a typical summer weather with night and morning marine low clouds and pockets of fog and mist in the coastal regions.
Saturday’s fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds will produce clearing skies along the coastline with highs in the 60s. This weekend’s high temperatures will range from the high 60s to the low 70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and the mid to high 80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). In fact, these temperatures will continue through the end of the week, with no extreme heat anticipated.
The afternoon northwesterly winds will decrease to gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) levels on Sunday into Tuesday; consequently, the marine layer will be more persistent (No-Sky July) along the immediate coastline. The marine low clouds will spread inland during the night and morning with areas of fog and pockets of mist, clearing by the afternoon.
The afternoon northwesterly winds will increase the fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Wednesday into next Saturday, creating a greater amount of clearing along the beaches during the afternoon.
For the first week of August, the long-range numerical models are advertising the return of monsoonal moisture to the Central Coast with higher relative humidity levels and virga — visible streaks of rain that fall from a cloud but evaporate before reaching the ground. This condition may also bring rain and thunderstorms to the Tehachapi and Sierra Nevada mountains.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/70 53/68 53/70 55/71 55/70 55/71 54/70 53/71
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/88 53/87 54/86 55/85 55/88 56/87 56/85 57/85
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/67 53/68 54/69 54/70 55/70 54/71 54/69 53/70
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 to 57 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will remain at this level into Saturday night.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will develop on Sunday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet with the same period on Monday. This swell will further lower to 2 to 4 feet on Tuesday.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds will generate a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Wednesday through next Saturday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (210-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will arrive on Tuesday and will remain at this level through Friday.