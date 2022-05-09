When the Alisal fire swept across the Gaviota Coast last October, the 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve — a canyon country filled with meadows, rocky ridges, streams, trails and historical structures — did not escape its flames.
About 90% of the preserve was left an ash-covered landscape devoid of vegetation, populated by scorched rocks, charred trees and the skeletal remains of chaparral, as the fire consumed some 17,000 acres in a week.
“The fire started in the forest over the ridge above Arroyo Hondo Preserve,” said Meredith Hendricks, executive director of the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, which manages the preserve. “In the first two days it swept down to the coast, and the preserve was right in its path.
“It was a profound change,” she said. “The firefighters were able to protect most of the structures. But basically, anything that could burn did burn.”
Worried about erosion and to give the land time to recover, the Land Trust closed the preserve and its popular hiking trails to the public.
Now, less than seven months after the Alisal fire was contained, the preserve has recovered enough for the Land Trust to swing open the gates for the public to return, by reservation, on the first and third weekends of each month.
The reopening started with a “soft opening” last weekend, and the preserve will be open again May 21 and 22, said Katie Szabo, marketing and communications coordinator for the Land Trust.
“This is an opportunity for people to come into an area burned by wildfire and see how it’s changed and how it’s recovering,” Hendricks said. “For folks who have been to the preserve before, it will look a lot different. … It’s obvious we’ve had a fire.”
The 10% of the preserve that didn’t burn included areas along the creek that runs through the preserve, which Hendricks said provided enough moisture to protect some of the larger plants and sycamore trees that grow along its banks.
But the creek did not escape unscathed.
“The creek took a lot of runoff right after the fire,” Hendricks said. “A lot of silt washed in because we had two storms right after the fire. … The creek is totally rearranged. The boulders have moved, the pools have changed. … It will keep changing as it recovers.”
She added that change is part of the natural response to wildfire, which renews the landscape.
Szabo said the recovery is readily visible.
“Fire-following native plants can be seen sprouting from the hillsides and creek banks, along with the return of mule deer, foxes, hawks and other wildlife,” she said.
Hendricks pointed out many of the chaparral plants need fire and smoke exposure to propagate, and they sprout rapidly following a wildfire.
“We had a wildflower show this spring that was just spectacular — and it’s still going on,” she said.
Hendricks also said many of the oaks, although charred and singed, are starting to bud out.
“Some of the trails have not reopened yet,” she added. “Some very uppermost portions of the canyon are closed, and we’re keeping an eye on those areas [for erosion]. … The trails themselves do require the ability to cross little creeks that have washed them out.”
Hendricks said people hiking the trails will have to be able to climb down into those washouts and back up to the trail.
While firefighters were able to save the historical structures — an adobe house, a barn and other buildings — some of the electrical systems were lost, including the solar-powered pump for the well, and had to be replaced.
An area that was being revegetated with native plants also burned, and that has been replanted, and volunteers have worked to repair damaged trails.
But otherwise, the Land Trust is not actively performing any recovery or restoration work.
“Our job right now is to stand back and see what the weather does,” Hendricks said, noting the area will be vulnerable to debris flows for several years.