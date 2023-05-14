Local fine artist Robbie Kaye is set to debut newest works from her "All Dressed Up, Everywhere to Go" exhibit on Friday, June 23 at Crawford Family Wines tasting room in Solvang.
As part of the show where guests are invited to enjoy wine and charcuterie, Kaye will perform a painting demonstration.
A balloon installation by artist Amie Moore of Balloons x Mama will also be on display.
The event is slated for 5 to 7:30 p.m., and admission is free.
A portion of proceeds from wine and art sales will be donated to Santa Ynez Valley Pride.
Crawford Family Wines tasting room is located at 1661 Mission Dr., Solvang.