When my friend came back from her Mediterranean vacation, we went out to lunch so I could hear all about it.

As she was showing me some of her photos, and remarking on how fantastic her time in Tuscany was, she asked, “How do we hold onto this feeling, this day-to-day appreciation of living, when we return to work and fall back into our everyday routines?”

I raised my glass of Pinot Grigio and said, “One of the ways is to go out to lunch with friends and drink wine in the middle of the day.” I was half-joking (but also half serious).

For years we’ve all heard about how the Mediterranean diet is the healthiest way of eating, but in the past few weeks, there’ve been all these reports noting that “the Mediterranean lifestyle” is as important, if not more so than the specific foods we might choose.

Anyone who's paid any attention to it knows that “the diet” places heavy emphasis on vegetables, fruits, fish, nuts, olive oil, and wine with your meals, while also limiting red meat and processed sugar. The “lifestyle,” on the other hand, emphasizes relationships — with food, with each other, with the land, and with time. Let’s examine these relationships.

Starting with food, the idea is to love it, not to demonize it. Rather than thinking “I can’t eat this, or I shouldn’t touch that,” it’s being open to eating everything — but in moderation (unless there’s some seriously compelling health reason for why you shouldn’t).

The goal with the Mediterranean approach to eating is not to stuff ourselves until we’re full, but to feed and satisfy our hunger. The problem for many people with “food issues” is distinguishing between physical hunger and emotional hunger. When we attend to the relationships, portion sizes tend to shrink, because food is no longer being used as a substitute for affection, connection and fulfillment.

As for a relationship with other people, that’s the crux of the Mediterranean lifestyle; food is elevated to a place of importance because it provides us with an opportunity to commune with others, to celebrate, to feel gratitude, and to have shared rituals. And even when eating alone, you still strive to honor yourself, and make it special by sitting at a table, maybe lighting a candle or saying a prayer, but mostly by cooking for yourself rather than tearing open a bag or a box of some prepackaged processed food.

The desire, or necessity, for convenience is almost antithetical to the Mediterranean lifestyle. This ties in directly to our relationship with time, but first I want to remark on our relationship with the land.

First off, there’s feeling connection with nature, and having the awareness that we are part of an interdependent web of living things and processes, and that we affect, and are affected by, things going on around us. From a more social perspective, the land gives us our identity of “local;” of knowing what’s growing, what’s in season, what’s characteristic to our area or region, and how buying and bolstering these things serves to strengthen the economy in our community.

That leaves us with relationship to time. Many of us have been trained to think in terms of scarcity rather than abundance, believing that there’s a shortage of time, and that we are too busy to enjoy ourselves other than on weekends and special occasions. The Mediterranean lifestyle is a conscious (or for some people, natural) way of slowing down the world, of stopping and smelling the flowers, and making the moment count.

I never liked the phrase “the Mediterranean diet,” because it’s not about specific foods, nutrients or calorie counts, but rather, an overall approach to eating and living.

In the same way that we have come to regard “the Mediterranean diet” as defense against heart attack and stroke, and support for healthy blood pressure, cholesterol and digestion, likewise, the Mediterranean lifestyle practices, when observed, are good for the heart, good for the body and the brain, and good for your relationships.

