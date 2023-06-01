At the Elks Rodeo, Bob Tallman runs the show

You’ll hear a familiar voice when you arrive at the Unocal Events Center arena for the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

That big, booming baritone comes from Bob Tallman, a member of nine different pro rodeo halls of fame.

“I always love coming to Santa Maria. It’s such a great city and great rodeo,” said Tallman. “I’ve been coming here since I was a student at Cal Poly back in the 1960s.”

The action is non-stop during the four days of the rodeo with riding and roping, bucking broncos and bulls, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, Xtreme bronc riding, barrel racing, and breakaway roping.

There are specialty acts, flag girls, pickup men, and special presentations from trick riders and the Flying U Rodeo Flying Cowboys.

There’s a Diamond Dig, stick horse races, and more.

“It’s controlled chaos,” said rodeo announcer Anthony Lucia.

And Tallman is the ringmaster.

Hours before each rodeo performance, Tallman gathers the troops.

Representatives from each area meet to go over each day’s lineup to make sure it all goes off without a hitch, or at least, get it as close as humanly possible.

Chuck and/or Auston Lopemen are on hand to go over the day’s musical needs, there are representatives from the rodeo judges, the rodeo secretary’s office, timers, people who run the roping and bucking chutes, stock contractors, and pickup men. Everyone is on hand to go over the day’s program to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible.

“When the show begins, it kind of looks like we know what we’re doing,” said Tallman. “We don’t. It’s not quite ‘fake it til you make it,’ but sometimes it comes close.”

Here is a look at some of the key players that help make each performance special:

Bob Tallman

Tallman was born in Nevada and raised in Oklahoma before heading off to college at Cal Poly in the late 1960s.

He was on a Cal Poly rodeo team and tried his hand at riding bucking horses.

Later he tried his hand at calf roping, but … “I was pitiful,” said Tallman. “A stock contractor suggested that I might be better suited as a rodeo announcer and switched, making about $100 a show.”

More than 15,000 rodeo performances later, Tallman is still going strong.

Elected to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Hall of Fame in 2004, he’s now been elected to nine different rodeo halls of fame.

“I always love coming back to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. It’s like a big family reunion,” said Tallman.

“This is really a great rodeo. What Tina Tonascia and the Elks have accomplished for a community this size is unbelievable.

“Not only do they put on a great rodeo, but they also do so much good for the community. The money they raise is remarkable. It’s now over $15 million that they use to benefit the community. For a city this size, it’s remarkable. There aren’t many places as benevolent as Santa Maria. There’s no greed, no envy.

"It’s all about helping out the community and I’m big on that. They really help keep the community together. They give Santa Maria a bright future. I’m blessed to be a part of it.”

This year, Tallman will partner with Anthony Lucia.

Anthony Lucia

Texas native Lucia, 38, is back for his third year.

Lucia grew up traveling the rodeo circuit with his Hall of Fame father, Tommy.

Tommy Lucia was famous for his rodeo act with Whiplash, his dog-riding cowboy monkey.

Anthony became a rodeo performer as a kid with a trick roping act and still competes as a team roper when he can.

“The kid is a great addition. Rodeo is in his blood,” said Tallman. “It’s great to have him back. He’s going to help out in a lot of ways like with radio and TV interviews and public appearances.”

“I was nine years old the first time I came to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo,” said Lucia. “I was with my dad when he was one of the specialty acts.”

Lucia sees his job as making sure every rodeo fan has a unique experience.

“Plus, it’s great to be hanging out with Bob,” said Lucia. “It’s like working with Elvis and Sinatra or Al Michaels and Jim Nance. He’s a legend. It’s an honor to be standing alongside the best.”

Matt Merritt

Merritt returns this year for his third Elks Rodeo.

Merritt is "the man in the can," working with the bullfighters, making sure the bull riders are kept safe however they finish their rides – after a successful eight-second run or, more likely, after they are launched into the Santa Maria night by an ornery 1,200-pound bull.

He’s also the rodeo clown, entertaining the crowd with jokes, wisecracks, dancing and his own continuously evolving specialty act.

When not on the road, Merritt, his wife Bonnie and their two daughters live on a small North Carolina farm where they raise ducks, pigs, chickens, goats, horses, turkeys, and peacocks and sell eggs at their local farmers market.

“I have kind of always been an entertainer at heart,” said Merritt. “My dad would always sing me songs, he was always rhyming, and replacing the words of all the songs you hear on the radio with his own, always joking, always having fun. It’s still something I do to this day.”

Attending rodeos as a kid in his home state of Louisiana Merritt was fascinated by the rodeo clowns, and with the help of his stepfather, pointed himself toward the life he leads today.

When it’s time for the bull riding, professional bullfighters Colt Oder and Stanley Taylor will join Merritt in the arena.

Madison MacDonald

Madison MacDonald is Magic in Motion, a professional trick rider who returns to Santa Maria for the second straight year.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, MacDonald learned to ride and then trick ride while her mother Deborah was the producer of Wild West shows for the Calgary Stampede.

MacDonald now calls Texas her home.

Just 29 years old, MacDonald has been performing for 23 years and has been selected as the NFR’s top contract act for 10 straight years.

“The fans loved her last year,” said Tonascia. “She’s back this year with an even more exciting act.”

Haley Proctor joins MacDonald at this year’s rodeo to double the trick riding thrills and entertainment.

Flying U Flying Cowboys

Bull riding closes out the competition of each performance at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, but it isn’t the final thrill of the day.

When the bulls clear the arena, the Flying U Rodeo Flying Cowboys take to the arena – and the skies.

These daredevil Motocross motorcycle riders fly through the air pulling off flips and twists high in the air with gravity-defying stunts to give the crowd one last ride.