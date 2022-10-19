Atterdag Village held its first Harvest Party fundraiser this month to enable them to provide housing, meals, and care for Santa Ynez Valley low-income seniors on their Solvang Campus.
All reports indicate it was a huge success.
The event, held on Oct. 8 at the stunningly beautiful Duck Club Santa Ynez Valley, began with David Segall entertaining guests while they socialized, enjoyed local wine and beer, and perused the amazing silent auction.
A delicious dinner of wood-fired pizzas and salads provided by Fire Brick Pizza was followed by an entertaining and profitable live auction called by Kenny Hollister.
With the sun setting to the west and the full moon rising in the east, guests meandered down to the lake to enjoy an amazing concert by The Side Deal. This all-star band made up of Grammy award-winning artists from Sugar Ray, The Pawn Shop Kings, and The Who, was the icing on the cake.
According to Atterdag Village Executive Director Chris Parker, “The real stars of the evening were all the people that made this extraordinary event possible. We tip our hats and extend a heartfelt thank you to those who sponsored, donated to, supported, and attended the Atterdag Village First Annual Harvest Party.
"Your generosity and commitment to our community is commendable, and we feel honored and blessed you chose to support Atterdag Village and this important cause.
"The Atterdag Village retirement community has been caring for seniors for over 70 years and supporting homebound seniors in the Santa Ynez Valley by providing meals to the Meals on Wheels Program for over 50 years.
"Through the newly established People-Who-Care Grants, our mission of enhancing the quality of lives of all seniors within our community continues.”