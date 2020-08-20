Award-winning Santa Maria Times freelance photographer Frank Cowan dies at 76

Frank Cowan, an award-winning freelance photographer for the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, died peacefully Monday after battling cancer, a respiratory disease and heart problems. He was 76.
Cowan became well-known among the people of Central Coast public agencies and nonprofit organizations for his empathetic and personable approach to photography that was always respectful toward his subjects.
His wife, Becki, said he became involved in many of the organizations he came in contact with during the course of his work, like the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
He was also known among his news colleagues for his thoroughness, attention to detail and methodical approach to his work.
“Frank was one of the kindest and most conscientious people I’ve ever met,” said Len Wood, former assistant managing editor and chief photographer for the Santa Maria Times. “He excelled in more careers than most people have jobs but always said newspaper photojournalism was his dream.”
Cowan was the same in his personal life.
“He left a complete folder he titled ‘In the event of … ,” Becki said. “It’s helped us so much [in dealing with his affairs]. But that was Frank. He was totally organized.”
Becki said Frank had managed prostate cancer for four years along with his atrial fibrillation, then contracted a severe respiratory illness around the first of the year before being diagnosed with leukemia.
He retired from freelancing for the Santa Maria Times in May.
Becki said he went through two rounds of chemotherapy and numerous blood transfusions before saying, “Enough,” eventually entering hospice care.
Since his death, numerous individuals and organizations have contacted Becki or otherwise paid tribute to Cowan — “so many people out there, policemen, people I didn’t even know,” she said.
Cowan had been a freelancer for the Santa Maria Times since 2010, winning the Best News Photograph Award from the California News Publishers Association for a 2016 image printed in the Lompoc Record, a Times sister publication.
The photo captured a homicide victim’s two children reacting to a mistrial being declared in the suspect’s prosecution.
Cowan acquired the dream of becoming a news photographer at age 15 when he was hired at KOWB-AM radio in Laramie, Wyoming, launching a 20-year career in broadcasting.
He worked as an Armed Forces Radio and Television disc jockey and news anchor while serving in the U.S. Air Force and in Worldwide News Operations for the Voice of America in Washington, D.C.
Moving to the Central Coast, he was a field reporter, bureau chief, assignment editor, news director, 16mm film photographer and videographer, including work for KSBY-TV and KCOY-TV.
In 1981, Cowan began working as an instructor and course manager for CSTI, the California Specialized Training Institute of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.
He worked as a crisis public information officer during three major California earthquakes, two major urban wildland fires, a statewide flood, an oil spill off the Ventura coast and a biker rally in Hollister.
He integrated what he learned during those incidents into a four-level "Crisis Communications and the Media" training course for public information officers he developed and managed at CSTI.
In 2017, the California Association of Public Information Officials honored Cowan with the inaugural Frank Potter Cowan Crisis Communications Leader Award that recognizes a public information team, or a professional who demonstrates extraordinary success in leading a team, during a natural disaster, an act of terrorism or a reputational crisis.
Becki said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no funeral or memorial is planned, but a remembrance may be held at some time in the future and will be announced on his tribute page of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel’s website at www.marshallspoosunsetfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to honor Cowan by donating to The Leukemia Research Foundation at https://allbloodcancers.org/donate/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.