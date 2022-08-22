Skateboarders young and older dropped in at the annual Lompoc skateboard competition Saturday at College Park where hundreds of spectators turned out to witness creative runs and impressive tricks.
The dozens of registered competitors were greeted by clear, sunny skies in an event that Johanna Kinard, Lompoc Recreation coordinator, called a success.
“We had an awesome turnout this past weekend for the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Annual Skateboard Competition, and we were so happy to welcome competitors of a wide range of ages and experience levels," she said.
Skaters lined up according to age group — starting with the youngest skater group, age 7 to 9 years old — awaiting their turn to wow judges and spectators with their best alley-oops, boardslides and kickflips.
The dozens of registered competitors all vied for a first-, second- or third-place title in the categories of Best Run (skate jam format) and Best Trick in their respective age group.
Kinard said looking into the future she expects the event will continue to evolve as the College Park redesign project gets underway and completed.
"We are excited for what the future holds for competitive skateboarding in Lompoc," she said, noting that the competition would not be possible without the support of the community and event sponsors Surf Connection and Lompoc Foursquare Church, which provided refreshments.
In December 2021, Lompoc was selected to receive funding through the California Outdoors for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68) to renovate the 9,500-square-foot skate park facility.
The revitalized space, estimated to break ground in 2023, will be replaced by a new $3.6 million park that features a 15,500-square-foot skate park with playground, game area, basketball courts, a picnic area, restrooms, landscaping, lighting for extended use and security cameras.