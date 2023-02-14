Tara Gomez, of Camin’s 2 Dream winery, left, pours wine for Lindy Willingham of Woodland Hills, winemaker at Little Red Head Wines, on Saturday during the Garagiste Festival at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.
Hundreds turned out Saturday afternoon for the 9th annual Garagiste Wine Festival in Solvang where more than 30 small-production winemakers from throughout Santa Barbara County offered attendees sips of more than 75 varieties and styles wine.
The sold-out event welcomed 32 wineries and over 300 attendees, according to a festival spokeswoman, who noted that "everybody had fun as they discovered a bunch of under-the-radar micro-wineries."
The weekend event kicked off Friday night with a traditional Santa Maria-style barbecue dinner buffet paired with tastings from regional artisan winemakers that Saturday was followed by the widely-attended Grand Tasting at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.
"In addition to all the new and returning wineries, we were thrilled and honored to have several legends of the Santa Barbara wine industry in attendance as consumers," said festival co-founder Douglas Minnick.
The event, dubbed "Southern Exposure," is one of four California-based wine festivals produced by Garagiste Events each year in an effort to fundraise for the Garagiste Festival Scholarship fund, a nonprofit which benefits the Wine and Viticulture Department at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.
Proceeds from this year's event and hosted silent auction will go toward the scholarship fund. An official amount is still being tallied, the spokeswoman said.
Last year's Garagiste festival marked a comeback of large gatherings after a two-year pandemic-induced pause, however, this year, according to Minnick, was more representative of a full return.
"We were very happy to be back in full swing in Solvang, bringing the best micro-wineries to an eager and appreciative audience," he added.
The storied term Garagistes was coined in the Bordeaux region of France in reference to small-lot winemakers — considered rebels by industry standards — who many times operated from their “garages.”
The once underground trend has since become a full-fledged movement that is responsible for the producing some of the best wine in the world, according to reports.
