A group of Ukrainians in Santa Barbara County who were strangers before the Russian invasion three weeks ago gathered for a bake sale Saturday to raise funds for a war effort 6,000 miles away.

The group of about 15 set up two tables along State Street in Santa Barbara, outside Paseo Nuevo, with homemade cookies, pastries and dessert. Decorations included small Ukrainian flags and signs that read, “Pray for Ukraine.”

“It’s hard. I feel so guilty being here while my two sisters are still there,” said Lesya Jarjour, of Santa Barbara. “This feels like the least we can do.”

“Back there, they’ve trained to fight,” she said. “Here, it’s about being united.”

Some of the organizers wore bright yellow and blue, the colors of the flag, while others wore vyshyvanka, traditional shawls with floral patterns.

They held up signs with QR codes so passersby could donate through PayPal, with proceeds going to charities like Voices of Children Ukraine, Direct Relief and CARE, among others. For those wishing to donate more directly, they included a code for the National Bank of Ukraine, whose funds go straight to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Organizers estimate they’ve raised several thousand in cash, and more through the QR codes.

None of the Ukrainian Americans knew each other before the Russo-Ukrainian war began on Feb. 24. They connected through Facebook and text messages, trying to find a way to give back.

“Back there [in Ukraine], they are showing the world that they can be united,” said Jarjour. “We wanted to support them here.”

Oksana Koval, who moved from Lviv in western Ukraine to Santa Barbara in 2001, was stunned when the war finally began. “The difference was day and night. My emotions feel so far away,” she said. “Seeing it all happening on social media gives me so much food for thought.”

Koval says she is in contact with family members back in Ukraine every day. Her sister was reluctant to leave Kyiv, relating her fears about the bombings and dangers of fleeing. "Nobody wants to be a refugee,” Koval said.

Irina Malkmus, a Solvang-based artist and arts instructor who moved from Kharkiv in 2006, speaks over the phone with her sister and nieces every day.

For Malkmus and her three children, it was a tradition to take a summer trip back to Kharkiv to see them. According to her, she doesn’t know the next time she’ll see them.

“The bombs started at 5 a.m. (on Feb. 24). In 15 minutes, there was a traffic jam,” she said, describing her sister’s experience as the war began. “They’ve had to sleep on pool [air] mattresses with towels for blankets, and don’t shower for days.”

“My grandmother and her sister stayed [in Kharkiv],” Malkmus explained. “Her sister has cancer, and my grandmother is old, so she can’t move too easily.”

The constant contact has been a blessing, according to the group, but social media updates around the clock provide both positive and negative insights into the state of things on the ground.

“Seeing the war like this is a possibility no one imagined,” Malkmus said. “There’s so much death and bombs.”

Christo Artusio, who splits time with his family between Santa Barbara and Kyiv, said his neighbors have sent footage of battles in their neighborhood. “These are bank managers and taxi drivers doing the fighting. Imagine tanks rolling up and down State Street.”

Artusio, a Santa Barbara native, met his wife in Ukraine and spent most of his time working there up until the war.

“Before this, there wasn’t minute-by-minute coverage of war,” he said. “Here’s a dash cam of a tank driving down a street, you know; here’s footage of helicopters being blown up.”

He described Ukraine as a young democracy fighting for its right to exist but one that Russian President Vladimir Putin is intent on destroying.

“I hope that people understand that Putin’s not stopping," he said. "How the world responds to this will be a defining moment.”

One symbol visible across the group's bake stand was the sunflower — the national flower of Ukraine that has taken on extra meaning since the war.

“It’s beautiful and strong and powerful, but it's not just a decoration. We use it for food and for oil,” Malkmus said. “It’s not something you can bring down.”

The Paseo Nuevo bake sale Saturday was the second one that the group held, with a third in Los Olivos on Sunday. According to Malkmus, they should be back selling baked goods at Paseo Nuevo this weekend, and plan on expanding whenever they can.

“I don’t care if it takes hours and hours,” Malkmus said. “It is hard to talk about. I could complain, but I have a bed and clothes to change into.”