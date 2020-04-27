Ballard walnut orchard memorializes COVID-19 deaths
Owners of the Ballard Walnut Grove hung paper hearts from a tree on Alamo Pintado road near Ballard, each representing a life lost in California to COVID-19.

On Friday when the hearts were last posted, 1,651 people had died in the state, but Monday’s total rose to 1,755, according to the California Department of Public Health.

