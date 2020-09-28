Ballots, voter guides mailed out this week to Santa Barbara County citizens

Voter information guides and vote-by-mail ballots will be landing in Santa Barbara County residents’ mailboxes this week even as the last of the ballot drop boxes are installed in the Elections Office run-up to the Nov. 3 general election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, a big-rig delivered more than 200,000 ballots — enough to pack the trailer nearly floor to ceiling — to the Santa Barbara Post Office with the goal of getting ballots into county citizens’ hands by Oct. 5.

By executive order of Gov. Gavin Newsom, everyone in California will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election as part of the state strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19.

County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said as soon as citizens receive their ballots, they can mark them and mail them back.

Elections Office staff can begin opening and counting ballots Oct. 5, although the results from the count won’t be known to anyone until after the polls close at 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Holland said.

Holland said votes started arriving last week at the County Elections Office after more than 2,000 absentee ballots were sent to military personnel and others who are overseas.

But sending ballots to the Elections Office by mail isn’t the only option citizens have for voting.

The Trump administration has raised questions about the safety of voting by mail and whether ballots can be returned to election officials on time, so the county is providing secure ballot drop boxes throughout the county as an alternative to returning them through the U.S. Postal Service.