In the early days of Santa Maria — a town with a population of less than 200 — people sent their money to San Luis Obispo, via Wells, Fargo and Co. Express, for deposit in the Commercial Bank of San Luis Obispo where Paul Tietzen, a Prussian-Polish immigrant, handled much of their money.
Tietzen began his financial career in 1879 when he came to San Luis Obispo as bookkeeper for Blochman & Co. A man with a genius for mathematics, he soon became interested in banking and, thus, became connected with the Commercial Bank of San Luis Obispo.
In 1889, Tietzen, as agent for the Commercial Bank, came to Santa Maria, rented a vacant store building, borrowed a counter from the nearest saloon, hung out a sign and, with a shotgun beside him, he organized the local branch of San Luis Obispo’s Commercial Bank. Meanwhile, Fred Jack, president of the County Bank in San Luis Obispo, was trying to do the same thing.
Since it wasn’t long before the two men realized that there wasn’t enough business in town to support two banks, the two merged and formed the Bank of Santa Maria in 1890.
With a capital of $25,000, the bank incorporated with L. M. Kaiser as president, Antone Pezzoni as vice president, F. B. Jack as manager, and Tietzen as cashier and secretary. When Tietzen became manager in 1891, J. F. Goodwin became cashier.
Tietzen also had a hand in organizing the Valley Savings Bank, which opened for business in a “little cubbyhole” on the corner of Broadway and Main Street, on Sept. 1, 1901. The bank mainly operated as a lending institution.
The First National Bank of Santa Maria organized in 1905 with Archibald McNeil serving as president, John E. Walker as cashier and James Glines as assistant cashier. Directors were Reuben Hart, John Houk, John Boyd and Robert Easton. Originally located at Main and Lincoln streets, the bank moved to a new location at Broadway and Church Street in 1918.
In the early 1900s, A. P Giannini decided that he wanted to open a Bank of Italy in Santa Maria, but his efforts were hampered by local bankers, who insisted on maintaining the status quo. It took much work and a bit of time, but Giannini refused to be balked. In 1926, he purchased a controlling interest in the Union National Bank in San Luis Obispo, and attempted to transfer the permit to Santa Maria.
Biding his time, the patient Giannini waited. In 1926, the Union National Bank was opened with just a safe, to begin with, and Giannini waited for an advantage.
That advantage came when Tietzen, in poor health, and no longer interested in continuing the banking controversy, sold his stock in the First National Bank to the Bank of Italy, as did Jim Glines and Henry Pezzoni.
After keeping the Union National Bank open for not more than three years, Giannini was able to close it and transfer the business to the Bank of Italy, which was destined to became the Bank of America.
Larry Lavagnino Sr., who had started working for Giannini’s Bank of Italy in 1919 and remained with him for 42 years, came to Santa Maria in 1934, after two of the local bank’s officials were killed in an auto accident. Lavagnino retired in 1962, long after the Bank of Italy had become the Bank of America.
Leo Scaroni was the unofficial greeter at the door. He was a symbol of the old days in banking and even kept a copper spittoon next to his desk. Both he and Lavagnino often recalled the good old days of banking when a man could walk into the bank, ask for a $5,000 loan and get it without much more than an honest face and friendly conversation as collateral.
