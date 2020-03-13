Barbara Robertson named President and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Barbara Robertson has been named President and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

According to the Foundation, the non-profit organization is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having award more than $123 million to over 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

The Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services.

Robertson, a native of Vancouver, studied business economics at the University of British Columbia and accounting at the British Columbia Institute of Technology before moving on to a career in business consulting.

After moving to Santa Barbara in 1989, Robertson was appointed Fiscal Director of the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. and, in 1989, became the Director of Finance for the Scholarship Foundation, a position she held for 11 years, before moving to Santa Barbara City College and later the Music Academy of the West before returning to the Scholarship Foundation as Operations Director in 2011.

Robertson was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and served as the Foundation’s interim President and CEO in 2018.

