Bars, gyms, museums, hotels cleared to reopen Friday in Santa Barbara County

After struggling to make ends meet during a nearly three-month coronavirus closure, Gina Martinez will reopen her Orcutt gym Anytime Fitness to the public Friday, following the announcement of new Santa Barbara County guidelines.

After closely examining local COVID-19 metrics, the county Public Health Department approved the Stage 3 reopening of not only gyms but bars, wineries, hotels, campgrounds, movie theaters, museums, schools and day camps as soon as Friday.

The metrics included tracking overall case numbers, the number of deaths over a 14-day period and hospitalization rates.

After implementing required safety precautions that include hand sanitizer stations and a 7-foot distance between ellipticals and treadmills, Martinez will be able to resume limited in-person trainings along with opening the space to individual patrons.

"We're open 24/7, so we'll be able to open midnight on Friday morning. People are already booking time slots," Martinez said with a smile.

After a slower reopening process over the last month, with one or two sectors approved at a time, Wednesday's health order is the largest reopening step taken by the county since closures began in mid-March.

Neighboring San Luis Obispo County also approved the reopening of the same sectors, effective Friday.