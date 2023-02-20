Signups for the 61st annual Beard-A-Reno Contest kicked off festivities for the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo on Monday, but those interested in the pursuit of a hirsute prize have until early April to sign up, said Chairman Chuck Biely.
Entrants can register for the competition at the Elks Rodeo Office at 2325 Skyway Drive, Suite H, in Santa Maria up until 5 p.m. Friday, April 7, Biely said.
Winners in each of seven whisker-growing categories will receive their awards — custom-made silver belt buckles — at the official dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Categories include the longest beard, blackest beard, whitest beard, reddest beard, best mustache, best attempt and best all-around.
There are just a few rules contestants must adhere to, including being 21 years of age or older and being clean-shaven at the time of registration, although mustaches are exempt and do not need to be shaved off to enter.
In addition, entrants must pay a $30 registration fee, but that includes a barbecued beef rib dinner with beans, salad and entertainment, and everyone must show a valid ID at the entrance.
General public tickets to the Beard-A-Reno dinner also went on sale Monday and can be purchased at www.elksrec.com.
Biely recommended buying tickets soon, because the dinner usually sells out quickly.
The 2023 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade are set for June 1 to 4.
For more information, visit the website or call the Elks Recreation Office at 805-925-4125.