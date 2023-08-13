The bounty and beauty of the agricultural industry that powers much of the Santa Barbara County economy is created through the work of many hardworking people and powerful machinery.
Some of the most important work is done by animals that are rarely recognized and have seen their place in the system taken for granted.
Because of the impacts of climate change, habitat loss, disease and the use of pesticides, the number of pollinators that make so many fruits and vegetables possible are on the decline.
To combat these declines, the California Department of Food and Agriculture awarded a near $2 million grant to boost pollinator habitat on agricultural lands along the Central Coast.
The grant, available through the Pollinator Habitat Program, will be made available to the Cachuma Resource Conservation District and its partners to create mitigation measures to help pollinators rebound and thrive.
“Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are heavily agricultural communities, producing a diverse array of crops that compose a significant portion of the region’s GDP,” said Doug Kern, executive director of the Gaviota Coast Conservancy.
California fields produce more than one-third of the nation’s vegetables and two-thirds of the nation’s fruits and nuts, of which an estimated $11.7 billion are dependent on pollinators.
“These crops rely on healthy pollinator populations to thrive and in recent years these populations have been steadily declining. This funding will mark a critical step in mitigating the effects of this decline by directly supporting pollinator habitat installation,” Kern said.
While the dollars and cents of the issue are stark, the loss of pollinators in California affects both agricultural and natural ecosystems.
The program’s primary objective is to support pollinators by providing floral resources, host plants and other elements of suitable habitat. Projects funded through the PHP are expected to have additional benefits to California’s biodiversity and agricultural production. Projects will support integrated pest management, support beneficial species beyond pollinators, enhance carbon sequestration and improve soil health among other co-benefits.
The CDFA Pollinator Habitat Program administers funding to established and experienced organizations to work directly with farmers and ranchers to install habitat and implement management practices that support pollinators.
The program is aligned with the suite of Climate Smart Agriculture incentive programs administered by CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation. Em Johnson, the Community Environmental Council's director of Climate Resilience, explains that the project aligns with CEC’s broader climate resilience and climate-smart agriculture initiatives that aim to reverse the compounding effects of climate change, such as extended drought, extreme heat and flood.
“To build true community-wide resilience, CEC is pioneering climate adaptation and resilience efforts that are rooted in equity and catalyzed by place-based innovation, elevating solutions that are community-led, ready to activate and intersectional, supporting a broad range of community needs,” Johnson said.
In collaboration with project partners, the CEC is working to identify eligible farms and ranches in the region and provide technical assistance. Applications are currently open for farmers and ranchers who wish to apply for up to $200,000 to plant and maintain pollinator habitats, such as hedgerows, cover crops or riparian forest buffers.
Learn more about the program online,www.cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/php/; find the application online, here, cec.pub/pollinatorapp.