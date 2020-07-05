Being tested for COVID-19 fast, easy, almost painless; making appointment, getting result worse

Most people in Santa Barbara County have not been tested for COVID-19. In fact, most county residents don’t even know anyone who’s been tested.

That’s not surprising. As of July 1, just over 9% of the county’s residents had been tested. So a lot of people have wondered what the tests are like.

I hadn’t gotten tested through the community coronavirus testing program — even though I’m in two of the high-risk categories. I wasn’t convinced being tested had much value if I had no symptoms.

After all, I could get tested one day, become exposed and infected the next day, and still get a “negative” result three or four days later. But I decided to do it.

The appointment

As it turned out, making the test appointment and getting the results online was more frustrating and took longer than the actual testing procedure.

I naively expected to see a chart with available times where I could enter my name and be done. I should have known better.

First, I had to create an account with Logistics Health Inc., then answer a series of questions about my health status, race, gender and whether I have health insurance, which answering “yes” to triggered a whole new set of questions until, at last, I was given a verification number and was congratulated on creating an account. With exclamation points.

Anyone who navigated through that process should be congratulated. With exclamation points.

Then I could actually make the appointment, which required answering more questions. But eventually, I could pick a day and a range of times. Somewhere in the process I was given a patient ID number.