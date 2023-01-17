President Joe Biden on Tuesday night approved an amendment to his major disaster declaration to include San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, a change pushed by Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) over the past week in the aftermath of heavy storms and flooding across the Central Coast.
The decision followed visits by Carbajal to areas of northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday where he observed severe damaged caused by record-setting rainfall on Jan. 9.
The declaration unlocks the ability for Central Coast residents to apply for direct FEMA aid for homes and businesses, as well as support for repair and replacement work being done by local governments and emergency managers in both counties.
“I am grateful to President Biden and FEMA leadership for hearing the stories that I and others have shared from the Central Coast this past week and recognizing the need for direct federal assistance to help not only our municipal repair crews, but also the individual residents and business owners that have had livelihoods wrecked by this month’s storms,” said Carbajal.
“As I have traveled to flood-damaged communities up and down our coast these past few days, I have promised to people whose homes and stores were flooded with mud and debris that I would fight to get the assistance they needed. And I know this declaration is the next step in my keeping that promise to them. I encourage anyone affected by floods and stormwater in these counties to go to DisasterAssistance.gov to learn more.”
The original federal major disaster declaration was approved last week for Merced, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz counties. The amendment approved by Biden Tuesday covers the two counties represented by Carbajal as well as Monterey County.
Individuals in Merced, Monterey, Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties can apply with FEMA the following ways:
Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
Residents may call the application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).