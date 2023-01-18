President Joe Biden will travel to California Thursday, but will not make a stop in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Biden plans to visit Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties to assess damage caused by the series of recent storms. It was announced Wednesday that Gov. Gavin Newsom will accompany Biden at the stops in California.
On Monday, the White House said the president was scheduled to meet with first responders and state and local officials on the Central Coast, while surveying recovery efforts to determine what additional federal support was needed.
Nine atmospheric river events spawned a series of storms over a three-week span that wreaked havoc on much of the state. The storms have dumped inches of rain and feet of snow since late December. The storms left thousands without power and caused landslides and debris flows.
On Tuesday, Biden approved an amendment to his major disaster declaration to include San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, a change pushed by Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) over the past week.
The decision followed visits by Carbajal to areas of northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday where he observed severe damage caused by the storm that hit the area Jan. 9.
The declaration unlocks the ability for Central Coast residents to apply for direct FEMA aid for homes and businesses, as well as support for repair and replacement work being done by local governments and emergency managers in both counties.
The original federal major disaster declaration was approved last week for Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties. The amendment approved by Biden Tuesday covers the two counties represented by Carbajal as well as Monterey County.