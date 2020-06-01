Big rig overturns in roundabout in Santa Ynez Valley, no injuries reported
Big rig overturns in roundabout in Santa Ynez Valley, no injuries reported

  • Updated
060120 Roundabout crash

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department attend to an overturned 18-wheeler Monday afternoon at the roundabout connecting Highways 154 and 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

 Contributed by Santa Barbara County Fire

No injuries were reported Monday after a semi-truck carrying a 53-foot trailer overturned in the roundabout connecting Highways 154 and 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene shortly after noon. The driver, according to County Fire, had extricated himself from the cab of the 18-wheeler, and no other vehicles were involved.

County Fire reported that an oil leak from the truck’s cab was contained before reaching a nearby creek. State and local environmental officials were alerted, according to County Fire.

County Fire also reported that the contents of the trailer being carried by the big rig were unknown but did not appear to be hazardous.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. While traffic was not affected, County Fire warns that the truck will likely remain on the side of the road for an extended period.

