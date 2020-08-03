BMW, Dodge collide head-on on Hwy 154 east of Cachuma Lake

Three people have been injured in a head-on collision on Highway 154 about 2 miles east of Cachuma Lake, according to emergency responders on the scene.
One person suffered moderate injuries and two suffered minor injuries when a westbound BMW X3 collided with an eastbound silver Dodge RAM about 3:55 p.m., sending both vehicles over the side of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol incident website.
The CHP said the BMW ended up 30 feet below the highway.
In addition to CHP, a Los Padres National Forest fire truck and a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office unit are at the scene, and an ambulance is also responding.
A CalSTAR helicopter was en route but was canceled after the victims were examined.
