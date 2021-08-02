Bob Chase’s medical history is full of seeming impossibilities: diagnosed with a childhood form of cancer well into his 30s; a rare tumor in his heart in his 50s; an even more rare return of that childhood cancer at the age of 60.

But he’s also seen the advent of patient care access minutes from home.

“Certainly back in 1997 with my first diagnosis, we didn’t have Mission Hope Cancer Center. We didn’t have multidisciplinary people — the doctors, radiologists, nursing staff trained in therapy — and chemotherapy had to be done at City of Hope. Twenty-four years later, they have staff who can handle it, a pharmacy at the hospital who can mix all the dosages for administration locally,” Chase said.

The development of Mission Hope Cancer Center has made all the difference in the Orcutt man’s treatments.

“Certainly, from a patient’s perspective, it’s simpler to drive 10 minutes to the hospital. It’s less exhausting than my old schedule: going down on Mondays and staying until Saturday morning because the regimen was heavy duty. Now I can take care of it here, and the nursing staff has always been there to get things done on time, even through COVID,” Chase said.

Chase began his cancer journey in late May 1997 when lower leg pain led him to see his local general practitioner. An X-ray of his leg “showed a part of a leg bone that looked like it was moth-eaten away.”

He was sent to a specialist at USC Medical Center where then-new technology, the now-standard Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan, was available.

It wasn’t until early that July that he received his diagnosis - Ewing’s Sarcoma, a cancer which normally strikes people ages 5 to 20, and tends to occur more during puberty when bone growth activity is at its most active. Only 1% of childhood cancers are Ewing’s Sarcoma, totaling about 225 cases per year, Chase said, and few, if any of them, occurred in adults.

Again he traveled hours south to go through five consecutive days of chemotherapy, with drip running six hours each night as he tried to sleep. Then came the long drive back home up the coast where his wife would administer daily injections to stimulate white blood cell growth and boost his immune system.

In Santa Maria, his progress would be monitored by Dr. Robert Dichmann, the visionary in the development of Mission Hope Cancer Center as a one-stop treatment facility. Until it was built, Chase and patients like him would continue the long drives to urban areas north and south for various treatments, therapies and surgeries.

Chase came to see chemotherapy drugs as “extremely toxic, but they are not the enemy.” And each treatment he saw as a round in a boxing match for which he must prepare. Between rounds at home on the Central Coast, Chase would try to recuperate and prepare for the next infusion with daily stationary bike rides to raise his heart rate, trumpet practice to keep his lungs at work, and prayers in which he repeated, “I am strong, healthy and cancer free.”

By August 1998, he was back to work selling tractors, down one fibula, but able to do most everything he had done before.

“I felt that I was given a second chance at life and I really made the most of it,” Chase said.

Twenty years later, another May illness led him back to his doctor, back to tests, and ultimately to removal of a “rare but very treatable benign tumor” inside the right atrium of his heart.

Once again, the Chases were commuting south, this time to UCLA where a tumor the size of a small avocado was removed from his heart.

Then came May 2020. With COVID in the air, Chase experienced severe pain in his right shoulder blade area. With Mission Hope, its doctors and facilities in place, partnerships with Marian Medical Center, City of Hope and treatment planning processes wired, Chase was able to line up a needle biopsy, another chest catheter, another trip down chemotherapy lane, but this time just minutes from home.

Walking, he knew, would be integral to his ability to remain physically active, recover from the chemotherapy and most importantly, to assist with fighting off its negative side effects.

“My view was I could either lay in bed and die feeling sorry for myself, or get up and start my walking battle against the cancer. I was extremely committed to this exercise routine, which also promoted both positive mental and emotional thoughts, and was able to walk 51 miles the week during my second round of chemo, and increased it to 55 miles in round three, and then an amazing 59 miles during round four,” Chase said.

Though closer to home, the COVID pandemic presented its own set of problems including patient isolation, which excluded visits by family and friends.

Once again, Chase said, local staff stepped up to the plate.

“Dr. Dichmann would visit me three times a day to check how I was doing. This was way above and beyond what any doctor would normally do, and it was very reassuring to me that he cared so much,” Chase said.

Back down to City of Hope he went, and out went his sixth rib and three tumors on his diaphragm and a portion of one lung.

He made quick use of the spirometer, a device used to promote deep breathing and thereby reduce the possibility of lung infection and pneumonia. Within days, he was up and walking again.

Now 60, Chase is facing another battle with cancer, this time of the colon variety, but he’s hopeful as he faces another round.

“Never give up hope. There’s resources here at Mission Hope Cancer Center. There’s people to help you. There’s chemotherapy that can target different cancers. There are physical rehab programs to get you stronger after treatments. There’s support groups. There’s teams of people to help you. You aren’t on this journey alone. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. You don't know when the next breakthrough is going to happen,” Chase said.