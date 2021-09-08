A man whose body was found Sunday in a duck pond at Waller Park in Santa Maria has been identified as 60-year-old Shane Sejera of Arroyo Grande by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau.
The body was found around 9:40 a.m. in about 5 feet of water and was recovered by the sheriff’s dive team, said County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
She said the cause of death does not appear to be suspicious, but no other information was available about the circumstances surrounding the body’s discovery.
The 154-acre Waller Park, located on Orcutt Road south of the city limits, has a couple of ponds with fish, ducks and geese and is managed by the County Parks Department.
