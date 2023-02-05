A report of a body found in the Santa Ynez River bed west of Lompoc send multiple agencies to the scene about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said.
Officers from Lompoc Police Department along with units from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Air Support Unit, County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg Space Force Base Water Rescue 45 and American Medical Response responded to the location.
During a search of the area, a body was found in the riverbed and recovered, Sgt. Jorge Magana said.
Magana said the body had not been identified as of Sunday afternoon, and the deceased individual’s identity will be determined by the County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.
Once the identity has been confirmed, Lompoc Police Department will update that information.
No other information was released Sunday afternoon.