A body found Sunday afternoon in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc has been identified as a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Jan. 27, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

The Coroner’s Bureau determined Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona is the person whose body was discovered in the Santa Ynez River bed shortly after noon by two kayakers, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

She said the identification was made using ANDE Rapid DNA, which is a fully automated process that extracts, amplifies and separates DNA, creates a profile and detects matches in as little as two hours.

After the kayakers reported the discovery, officers from Lompoc Police Department along with units from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Air Support Unit, County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg Space Force Base Water Rescue 45 and American Medical Response responded to the location, Lompoc Police Department Sgt. Jorge Magana said Sunday.

Alberto left his Lompoc home about 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and did not return, prompting his father to file a missing-person’s report the following day, Sgt. Scott Morgan said.

Magana said police later learned he was with two known individuals during the early morning hours of Jan. 28 when their vehicle became stuck in mud at the far west end of the city and they abandoned it.

While walking back to the city, the three disagreed about which route to take, and the other two went east and made it back to Lompoc, while Alberto went north and apparently was not seen again until the discovery of his body.

On Wednesday, members of the Lompoc Police Detective Bureau flew in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit helicopter over the area where Alberto was last seen but did not locate him.

Then on Thursday, the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team with three search dogs, supported by the helicopter, thoroughly searched the area but did not locate him nor any signs of foul play, Magana said.