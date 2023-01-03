A rapidly intensifying storm is expected to hammer the Central Coast with heavy rain, powerful winds and high seas starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday, forecasters said Tuesday.
Retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey called it “one of the fiercest storms in decades” to hit the area, noting its “explosive development” as it approaches the coastline is what’s known as “bombogenesis,” more commonly referred to as a “bomb cyclone.”
Lindsey forecast southerly winds from 32 to 46 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph will batter the area, dumping from 2 inches to more than 3 inches of rain in some areas.
At the same time, the beaches and coastal towns will be battered by southerly seas of more than 10 feet combined with westerly swells of 20 feet or more and tides reaching 6 feet, he said.
The National Weather Service said rain could hit northern Santa Barbara County before 10 a.m. Wednesday and put the chance of precipitation at 100% throughout the day and night, dropping to 90% Thursday morning and 40% that evening.
As much as an inch of rain could fall per hour in some areas, with totals ranging from 2 to 4 inches in lowland areas and from 5 to 8 inches in the mountains and foothills, the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters there put wind gusts even higher, at 50 to 70 mph, and warned of downed trees, power outages, significant road, urban and small stream flooding and potential debris flows near and below recent burn areas.
A flood watch was is in effect for all of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.
A warning was also issued for hazardous surf and ocean conditions through Friday, with steep seas from 12 to 22 feet and surf peaking at 15 to 22 feet on west-facing beaches Thursday, potentially damaging piers and flooding coastal roadways.
Beachgoers were advised to keep well back from the water’s edge and stay off rocks to avoid being washed away and drowned.
Those who live in areas prone to flooding can pick up sandbags at Santa Barbara County Fire Department Station 31 in Buellton and the Santa Maria Flood Control Shop on West Foster Road.
Bags are not filled with sand, but sand is available at the West Foster Road site.
More information about sandbags is available at www.countyofsb.org/2219/Sandbags.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said it was prestaging equipment and crews to respond to power outages, and the utility advised residents to prepare for power outages by having extra drinking water on hand as well as plenty of ice to keep perishable foods cold.
One trick is to freeze gallon containers of water, which can then be used to keep refrigerated foods cold and can be used for drinking water when the ice melts.
Residents were also urged to use flashlights, not candles, if the power goes out, which means keeping plenty of extra batteries on hand.
Cell phones and laptops also should be fully charged before the storm hits, a PG&E spokeswoman said.