A San Bernardino man driving a box truck sustained a minor injury after his vehicle overturned Tuesday on Highway 101 near Buellton, closing both southbound lanes for approximately four hours.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. when 33-year-old Fabian Funes was traveling southbound, south of Santa Rosa Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.

A preliminary investigation showed Funes was driving a 40-foot 2016 International box truck in the left-hand lane at an unknown speed when he turned the vehicle southwest, causing it to veer right across both lanes and collide with a dirt embankment along the shoulder.

After colliding with the embankment, the truck overturned onto its left side and came to rest blocking the southbound lanes of Highway 101, according to Rogers.

Funes was the only person in the truck and was not transported to a medical facility, according to Rogers, adding that Funes was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

Additionally, Funes wasn’t arrested, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The collision is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Buellton CHP Office at 805-688-5551.