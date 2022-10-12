In a light-hearted meeting filled with applause and light chuckles, Solvang City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Brad Vidro to serve as interim city manager.
He replaces Xenia Bradford, who resigned from the post Sept. 30 after three years in the position.
Vidro served as Solvang’s city manager for a dozen years before retiring in 2018 through California Public Employees’ Retirement System. That program limits retirees' work, City Attorney David Fleishman said, so Vidro may only work 950 hours for the city for the remainder of the fiscal year, which runs until June 30, 2023.
Any additional hours could put Vidro’s retirement benefits at risk.
Fleishman also explained that state law limits CalPERS retirees’ pay to no more than the equivalent hourly published rate for the position. That comes to $84.13 per hour for his service as interim city manager in Solvang, with no additional benefits.
Vidro will serve at the will of the city council, and is expected to fill the post until a new city manager is hired.
Former Solvang City Council member Hans Duus took the opportunity to welcome Vidro back to the post with a light-hearted introduction, and a large tub of red licorice.
“I’m very excited about the pending hiring of Brad Vidro and I just feel that this is nothing but a plus for the city,” added Solvang resident John Hatfield.
Vidro served as the city’s public works director before taking on management of the city.