Brave & Maiden Estate of Santa Ynez recently announced the promotion of Victor Robaglia to the role of winemaker.
Originally from France, Robaglia joined Brave & Maiden during the 2019 harvest, and according to a winery spokeswoman, "his exceptional potential was evident from the beginning," having worked at esteemed wineries in the renowned regions of Côtes de Provence and Bandol. Robaglia also is known for his meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication to quality viticulture and winemaking, she said.
"We are thrilled to promote Victor to the role of Winemaker," said Director of Winemaking Joshua Klapper. "As an integral part of the production team for years, Victor brings a remarkable level of skill and passion to crafting high-quality wines that authentically express the character of our estate vineyard. Victor is a true asset to Brave & Maiden and we all look forward to watching him excel in his new position."
In his new role, Robaglia will be overseeing daily operations of the winery and estate vineyard, and working in conjunction with Klapper.