BREAKING: Paul Flores found guilty of first degree murder in Kristin Smart case

Missing College Student Murder Trial
SLO County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle conducts closing arguments in Ruben Flores' case of the Kristin Smart murder trial on Oct. 5, in Monterey Superior Court in Salinas. Ruben Flores is charged as an accessory in a separate trial from his son Paul, for allegedly helping to conceal the crime.

 Laura Dickinson, The Tribune, pool photo

A Monterey County jury found Paul Flores guilty of first degree murder in the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart Tuesday.

Juries reached verdicts in both the Paul and Ruben Flores cases in connection with the disappearance of Smart after an off-campus party on May 25, 1996 in San Luis Obispo.

Ruben Flores, 81, was charged with helping his son hide Smart's body. A verdict had been reached on Ruben Flores, but had not yet been read Tuesday afternoon.

Paul Flores, 45, was charged with murder in the 1996 Memorial Day weekend disappearance of Smart, a 19-year-old student whose body has never been found, after he walked her back to her dorm following an off-campus party.

Ruben Flores is accused of helping his son hide the body, allegedly burying it in the family’s Arroyo Grande backyard, then later moving it.

The trial was moved to Monterey County at the request of defense lawyers who said Paul and Ruben Flores could not get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County due to the amount of publicity regarding Smart’s disappearance.

Separate juries considered each man’s case.

