Bridge replacement project at Hwy 101, 135 intersection in Los Alamos to resume Sunday

A bridge replacement project in Los Alamos set to resume Sunday could impact both northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 101 at Highway 135.
The project will entail demolishing the bridges on Highway 101 and installing protective barriers along the inside shoulder of the No. 1 left lane in both directions, according to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.
The $10 million project, overseen by CalPortland of Santa Maria, is expected to be complete by summer 2022.
This roadwork will result in a removal of the left shoulder in both directions and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, the spokesman said.
Drivers may encounter delays that should not exceed 15 minutes.
During any closure of Highway 135, pedestrians, bicyclists and those using wheelchairs will be provided a shuttle service, the spokesman said.
He added that a pile driver will be utilized from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, so drivers can expect the roadway to be noisy.
Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the roadwork.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
