The “bomb cyclone” that brought wind and rain to Santa Barbara County on Wednesday night failed to live up to predictions but still dropped a significant amount of precipitation and packed enough potent winds to down trees, tree limbs and powerlines.

But those hoping for a drying-out period will have to wait at least a week — and maybe longer.

“The longer-range models are showing storms marching across the Pacific through mid-January,” said retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey.

Rain that began Wednesday afternoon and ended early Thursday morning — except for scattered downpours the rest of the day — dropped between 1 and 2 inches over most areas of the county, or about half the amount predicted.

Still, it pushed the amount of rain received countywide to 192% of the normal average for the date in the rain year, which began Sept. 1 and will end Aug. 31, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

Storm totals collected by the Flood Control District as of 8 a.m. Thursday showed 1.44 inches in Santa Maria, 1.93 inches in Lompoc, 2.60 in Buellton, 2.16 in Santa Ynez, 1.54 in Los Alamos and 1.75 on Figueroa Mountain.

Exceptions on the high side were Gibraltar Dam, where 4.80 inches were reported; San Marcos Pass, with 3.87 inches; and Bradbury Dam at Cachuma Lake, where 3.46 inches were recorded.

Exceptions on the low end were Sisquoc, where 0.88 of an inch was reported, and Cuyama, where 0.42 of an inch fell.

The rainfall brought the storage in Gibraltar Reservoir up to 3,745 acre-feet, or 79.8% of its capacity, while Cachuma Lake as of Thursday was holding 62,747 acre-feet, or 32.5% of its capacity. Storage in Twitchell Reservoir was still too low to measure.

A number of road closures were reported by the California Highway Patrol as a result of the storm, including several locations on Highway 1 and at points on Highway 135 near Lompoc and Highway 154.

The already-saturated ground gave way on the side of Highway 154, releasing a rock and dirt slide that prompted Caltrans District 5 to close the section from the Highway 246 roundabout in Santa Ynez to Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

Telephone and Bonita School roads in the Santa Maria area were also closed for a time, but as of 3 p.m. Thursday, almost all closed roadways had reopened.

Numerous minor accidents were reported in cities and on rural roadways from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. as of 4:30 p.m. was still reporting scattered areas where residents were without power, from more than 500 customers in Nipomo in San Luis Obispo County to neighborhoods with less than 50 customers in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Solvang, Santa Ynez and Las Cruces.

Fearing the predicted amount of rain, Santa Barbara County ordered mandatory evacuations of South Coast neighborhoods below areas burned by the Alisal, Cave and Thomas fires Wednesday night.

However, those orders were lifted by about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and there was no word of any damage from debris flows in those areas.

Two dogs that were caught up in the swiftly moving water of San Jose Creek in Goleta were rescued uninjured after being washed about a mile downstream.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel rescued one dog by entering the water with ropes, and a team of three firefighters went into the water to escort the second dog downstream to safety.

As for the near future, the National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies Friday, then turning partly cloudy that night, leading to a 30% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and an 80% chance that night.

That 80% chance will continue into Sunday morning, decreasing to 50% in the afternoon, with rain likely Sunday night and Monday, when breezy conditions are expected.

A chance of rain is forecast into Tuesday night, with a slight chance of rain but partly sunny skies Wednesday.