Bruno Mars tribute band, 24K Magic, is set to take the Samala Showroom stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at the Chumash Casino Resort, performing pop star Bruno Mars's popular hits “Treasure,” “Uptown Funk” and “Leave the Door Open.”
The band, formed by lead singer Evan Saucedo, tours internationally, delivering the "ultimate Bruno Mars concert experience with flawless vocals, expert musicianship and tight choreography," according to reports.
Members of 24K Magic also include world-class professional musicians who have worked with the music industry’s finest, Julian Davis (horns and rapper), Pedro Talarico (guitar), Tommy Gruber (bass) and Danny Alfaro (drummer).
Saucedo, whose music career began at age 11, was cast as the singing voice of Young Simba in the 2002 Disney Platinum Edition of, “The Lion King,” and has also performed on the “Showtime at the Apollo,” where he claimed the title of “Teen Champion.”
The Chumash Casino Resort, located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue.
Tickets for the event are available at The CLUB Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.