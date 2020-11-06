You are the owner of this article.
Buellton awarded $40K public safety grant for educating bicyclists, pedestrians
A public safety program aimed at educating pedestrians and bicyclists in the Buellton community will run from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

 Mike Hodgson, Staff file

The city of Buellton was recently awarded a $40,000 grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety to help fund a yearlong program aimed at educating pedestrians and bicyclists in the community.

Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra explained that the safety of Santa Ynez Valley residents is paramount, particularly as more turn to biking and walking in order to stay physically and mentally healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cyclist and pedestrian safety, especially for our youth, is a priority for the city of Buellton,” Sierra said. 

The grant program, which runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, will be used to host walking and bicycling presentations targeting children at schools, when possible, and to educate adults interested in becoming walking and bicycling leaders for the community, city officials said.

Multiple community activities promoting bicycle safety, as well as transportation and recreation safety, will be led by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition in coordination with local collaborative partners.

According to officials, some activities to be presented include a distribution of bicycle helmets to those in need, a distribution of safety equipment to improve visibility, such as reflective armbands and sets of rechargeable bike lights, and complementary bicycle helmet inspections.

Educational workshops geared toward youth and adults will be held, as well as family rides to encourage community members to explore their neighborhoods. 

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

