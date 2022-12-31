An 84-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s was reunited with her family over the Christmas holiday thanks to the actions of officers from the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol.

Officers Bryson Brooks and Mariano Zirate were on a routine patrol at 12:34 a.m. on Christmas Eve when they noticed a blacked out vehicle stopped on the right shoulder northbound on Highway 101.

The officers reportedly contacted the driver, who was identified by her driver’s license as Kate Finney, 84, and asked her if she needed any help.

The story of the incident was shared on Facebook by the Buellton CHP office, relating the “Christmas miracle,” after receiving permission from Finney's family.

According to the post, the officers said Finney seemed emotional, confused and was explaining to them how she had been driving and suddenly the vehicle stopped.

Officers said after a short conversation, they discovered something was amiss. Brooks and Zirate learned Finney had left Palm Springs and continued driving until she ran out of gas.

A check with dispatch for an active “Silver Alert” with information about Finney came back negative.

“However, upon locating a phone number and contacting her son, he informed them she was ‘missing’ and he had been calling everyone he knew in an attempt to locate her because she suffered from Alzheimer’s,” the CHP post said.

Public Information Officer Michael Griffith said the CHP receives Silver Alerts multiple times a week, and they're considered to be quite helpful for officers because they provide additional information.

“Say this lady was trying to go to San Luis Obispo or something like that,” said Griffith, “the Silver Alert will put out where a possible destination could be, and any vehicles that are associated with the person, a general description of the person, what their health issue may be, such as Alzheimer’s, or whatever it happens to be."

In Finney's case, having no Silver Alert, her son filled law enforcement in on the details. He then shared with officers that he lived in Oregon and he was frantically trying to reach his daughter in San Diego who was the closest relative.

The officers attempted to call out a Santa Barbara County crisis program representative, to no avail.

Officers then called CHP Buellton on-call Sergeant Charmaine Fajardo, who instructed the officers to transport Finney back to the area office to provide supervision and coordinate a safe location for her to rest until her family arrived.

“Later that day, Kate was safely reunited with her granddaughter and able to spend Christmas in the comforts of her own home,” the CHP post said.

CHP officers said those with Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia should carry three helpful items: Proper identification, updated emergency contact information and a list of medications or known allergies. This may also include tagging their clothes or wearing a bracelet or necklace with information.

Griffith emphasized that family members should keep keys away from those living with Alzheimer's or forms of dementia.

“A lot of people with Alzheimer's, because of their memory, could be trying to get to someplace they think they remember, so to help keep them from wandering off, hold the keys,” said Griffith.

If an elderly family member who suffers from dementia or Alzheimer’s is missing, contacting a local law enforcement agency to issue a Silver Alert can help locate them, the CHP said.

“That way all the officers can be on the lookout for the vehicle description, the person," Griffith added. "If we go out and say we see a white Acura and we have a license plate, we can already kind of anticipate what we’re going to be dealing with."