Buellton is one step closer to finalizing plans for the historic Willemsen residence after the City Council on July 14 voted unanimously for a design concept that maximizes space to be used by the Buellton Library and community.

The 3,400-square-foot residence, which overlooks 20 acres of lower acreage and is bordered by the Santa Ynez River and adjacent to River View Park, was previously the home of late dairy farmers Jake and Jeanette Willemsen. The city purchased the property in 2020 for $2 million.

In June 2021, with input from the public, the council voted unanimously to redesignate its primary use to the library — which will be relocated from its current shared space located along Highway 246. The council also agreed that a secondary use for the residence would involve reserving community meeting rooms and rental space to potentially generate income to boost city coffers.

During the July 14 meeting, City Manager Scott Wolfe addressed "a lack of consensus amongst the council members" and requested direction be provided to city staff on how to proceed with architects on the plan.

Wolfe proposed plans "Scheme A: Wedding Suite" and "Scheme B: Community Center," drawn up by contract architect Brett Marchi. Consensus on an alternative concept — B2 — was finally reached after a 1 ½-hour discussion — but not without weigh-in from Councilman John Sanchez and input from members of the public.

Before a decision was reached, Sanchez pitched his own alternative concept, dubbed Plan S, that slightly reorganizes the footprint of Scheme A. Sanchez's plan suggests south-facing community rooms rather than west-facing rooms to offer better privacy to nearby residences and a shorter walk from the parking lot to the communal space front entrances.

Sanchez said the other plans would not provide those specific design elements and also would shortchange patrons a breathtaking view of the property's lower acreage.

He noted that the community — for whom the property is meant — will largely miss out on daily sunrises, sunsets and mountain views from the southward community rooms, and that only limited views from one small meeting room would be visible, specifically with the original concept A.

"I really wanted [it south-facing] — we'll lose the opportunity. The view is the more important thing to me. Now, you have only one view from one room," he added.

Other council members, however, were more concerned with incorporating community meeting rooms to maximize space for the incoming library than expansive views.

"I want to pick a plan that’s going to [address] the need for the community center with community rooms and library space," said Mayor Holly Sierra. "And whatever is going to give us the most space is the plan."

Scheme A proposes the most space for the library with 2,854 square feet, in addition to nearly 500 square feet for a wedding suite. Scheme B offers 2,510 in square footage to the library and dedicates nearly 1,918 in square feet to excess community space, according to architectural maps presented.

In a Concept B2 scenario, the library loses minimal space at a proposed 2,785 square feet, while offering a maximum amount of space for the incorporation of community meeting rooms that sacrifice Sanchez's sweeping views.

The library has 2,075 square feet in its current location, Wolfe noted.

Local leaders and residents showed up in number to support their library.

Friends of the Buellton Library member Shoshana Swartz spoke out on behalf of Buellton, her hometown.

"I went to school in this building," she said referring to the council chambers that once served as a one-room schoolhouse for the community.

"I want to request that the council give the library the maximum space so it can grow and be enjoyed by everybody — Buellton residents or not," she said.

Joining Swartz were two longtime residents who also threw support to carving out plenty of space for the library. One resident noted that space for plenty of bookshelves was paramount.

Scheme A did not seem to win support from those in attendance July 14.

A neighbor of the Willemsen property expressed confusion about a wedding suite, saying, "It doesn’t seem appropriate to have it with the library."

Judith Dale — former Buellton mayor and current 3rd District representative to the Library Advisory Board — nixed the idea of a wedding suite inside the library to be used for income-generating purposes.

"I strongly hope you do not put a bridal suite with the library. The two are incompatible," she said. "Can you image little Johnny and Susie and so on going in while someone’s trying to get ready for a wedding?"

Dale said she was in total agreement with a bridal suite — just not inside the house.

"Maybe put it near the barn or some other place," she added.

Local resident Karis Clinton echoed Dale's suggestion to use the barn on the property for weddings, and simply use the residence for the library.

Council members deferred to Wolfe and Marchi, asking if converting the historic barn into a bridal suite would be budget-friendly.

The barn, which is located east of the residence earmarked for the library, at one time housed more than 250 Guernsey cows during the boom of Willemsen's dairy business until the herd was discontinued around 1989.

According to Marchi, the idea of a separate business operation wasn't impossible as long as the city remained Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant. Since the barn has two levels, he said installation of a lift or elevator would run the city between $150,000 and $200,000.

"There’s other alternatives, though, if the council wants to go in a different direction," said Marchi, noting a rent-to-buy option was available. "There are portable buildings which can be designed for the purpose of a bridal suite."

City staff is expected to bring the revised B2 plan back to the council for further review.

In other business:

— Council voted 4-0 to approve an amended amount of $33,000 to fund the renovation and repair of the Botanic Garden irrigation system, with staff to budget the amendment from the General Fund;

— Council also voted unanimously to enter into a memorandum of understanding for a bike skills course with David Bennett of Sage Trail Alliance. It was made clear that the bike course should not interfere with new parking lot design, be designed for access by all riders, and will not be suitable for electric bikes and;

— A 3% cost-of-living increase for City Manager Wolfe for fiscal year 2022-23, plus a 5% merit increase was approved, effective July 1. Further, a $400 increase to Wolfe's medical premium effective Jan. 1 2023, will be paid by the city. Both increases were approved unanimously.

Buellton City Council decides fate of historic Willemsen property The historic Willemsen property once again will be inhabited after the Buellton City Council voted unanimously on June 24 to grant part of the…