Buellton fitness center settles case over violation of COVID-19 health orders

A settlement has been reached between Santa Barbara County officials and a Buellton fitness center that was ordered to close in September over alleged violations of COVID-19 health guidelines.

Dave Henrey, owner of All Sport Fitness Center, agreed to not operate his gym in violation of statewide coronavirus emergency health orders, according to a judgment filed Jan. 28 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

The terms were originally approved as a preliminary injunction in September and became permanent on the same day as the judgment.

Additionally, Henrey must pay a $250 civil penalty, and he has agreed to not appeal the judgment. Henrey did not respond to requests for comment.

In exchange, county officials have agreed to dismiss the case against the gym, according to Deputy District Attorney Christopher Dalbey.

+4 Buellton fitness center ordered to close over COVID-19 health order violations A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Monday ordered the temporary closure of a Buellton gym after officials sued the business over alleged violations related to COVID-19 health orders.

Dalbey filed a civil case against the gym, located at 85 Industrial Parkway, which was accused in a Aug. 24 lawsuit of violating state unfair business practices by operating despite local health directives given to reduce spread of the coronavirus.

The gym was accused of violating a county health order issued on July 14 that required gyms to close, unless they could operate outdoors, and received several visits from code enforcement officers between June and August, according to court records.