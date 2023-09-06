Buellton's Funky Flowers and Butterflies banner art installation along Avenue of Flags now is featuring the artwork of new local artists who contributed to the city's monthly beatification project for September.
Each month, the City of Buellton's Arts & Culture program showcases a new banner design that is showcased in multiple banners along the town's main throughway, with portions of the overall design featuring the work of local artists.
September’s banner art includes designs by:
• Gray Rushing, who designed the tall flower on right;
• Jolene Palmer, who designed the shorter flower on left;
• Sheryl Lu, who designed the small flowers on bottom;
• Vienna Greenfield, who designed the butterfly.
To view original banner artwork from September artists, go to buellton.art/2023-september-feature
To learn about grant opportunities for the city arts program, visit cityofbuellton.com/about/buellton-arts-culture/