Buellton girl makes 400+ face masks for Santa Barbara County Fire

Jeremy Ball, the chair of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, filed paperwork Friday with the Lompoc City Clerk’s office to run for the District 4 City Council seat in the Nov. 3 election. He became the first challenger to enter this year’s City Council races, with the filing deadline set for Aug. 7. He will be vying for the seat currently held by Councilman Jim Mosby.