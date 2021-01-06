Buellton, Nipomo students on Cal Poly team in NASA challenge semifinals

For the second-straight year, a team of Cal Poly mechanical engineering seniors — including one from Buellton and one from Nipomo — has advanced to the semifinals of a NASA challenge to develop a device that could pave the way for extended manned space missions.
NASA and the National Institute of Aerospace announced Cal Poly is among a dozen teams from universities across the nation that advanced to the next round of the 2021 Revolutionary Aerospace Systems Concepts — Academic Linkage Special Edition: Moon to Mars Ice & Prospecting Challenge.
In the challenge, known by its acronym RASC-AL, the teams will design, build and test prototype systems to extract water from ice deposits buried beneath simulated lunar and Martian soils.
The Cal Poly entry in the 2020-21 challenge is dubbed STYX & STONES, an acronym for the full name: Sub-lunar Tap Yielding eXplorer and Surface Telemetry Operations and Next-generation Excavation System.
STYX & STONES is also the name of the Cal Poly team, which includes Rebecca Rodriguez from Buellton and Bradley Behrens from Nipomo.
Other members are student project manager Michelle Leclere of Roseville, Dominic Duran of Woodbridge, Jacob Everest-Winkler of Santa Rosa, Tyler Guffey of San Bernardino, Alex Martinez of Rocklin and Schuyler Ryan of Redding.
The team formed Sept. 14 and had just two months to develop its proposal, meeting regularly online via Zoom and in-person three times to examine last year’s Cal Poly prototype and put together their own concept.
This marks just the second time the university has entered the competition. Last year’s Cal Poly team, STYX, was also named a semifinalist before the competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, members of that team completed an initial build and test of their system, and this year’s team was inspired by their work, said Leclere, a fourth-year mechanical engineering major.
“Some of the technologies used in the original STYX proposal are planned to be continued in this year’s proposal,” she said. “However, our use of the name is primarily an homage to last year’s incredible team.
“They spent some time with us at the beginning of the project catching us up on their ideas and struggles that helped pave the way for our team’s success.”
NASA has confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the moon and ice at the poles in addition to extensive subsurface water-ice deposits at mid- to high latitudes on Mars, a Cal Poly spokesman said.
But being able to harvest and use that water is another hurdle to be cleared.
“The ability to access water — wherever you are — is crucial to future human space exploration,” said NASA chief technologist Douglas Terrier.
The teams will design and build hardware that could identify, map and drill through various subsurface layers, then extract as much water as possible from a 600-pound ice block in a simulated off-world test bed.
Leclere, who will graduate with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in spring 2022, said Cal Poly’s prototype will use a rotary hammer and a masonry drill bit to create a hole in the Martian or lunar soil.
Then a small hand drill will drive a heater probe into the loosened soil, where it will melt ice using a cartridge heater and hot waterjet. The water produced will be delivered to the surface by a peristaltic pump.
Semifinalists will receive a $5,000 stipend to begin building their systems during the next three months, with judges selecting the finalists in March.
Finalists will then be given an additional $5,000 stipend to demonstrate their systems for a panel of judges including NASA engineers and researchers along with industry experts.
In addition to Cal Poly, semifinalist schools include Auburn University, Colorado School of Mines, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, South Dakota State University, Stevens Institute of Technology and State University of New York Polytechnic Institute.
Rounding out the list are Texas A&M University, University of Pittsburgh, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Northeastern University working with Design Automation Associates and San Diego State University working with Collins Aerospace.
For more information about the Moon to Mars Ice & Prospecting Challenge, visit http://specialedition.rascal.nianet.org/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.