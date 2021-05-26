The Buellton City Council met on May 15 to discuss the proposed usage of the Willemsen Dairy — a 24-acre property adjacent to River View Park — but delayed a final decision until a future meeting.
A number of local residents shared their ideas for the property, which the city purchased for $2 million in 2020. Others submitted written comments that were presented during the special meeting.
Popular suggestions included allowing the Zaca Center Preschool to become the main occupants of the property, installing pickleball courts or sports field on the lower portion of the acreage and using the site as the new Buellton library. The latter would allow the neighboring Buellton Senior Center to expand its operations into the library's current building, according to Pam Gnekow, executive director of the Buellton Senior Center.
Gnekow spoke in support of relocating the Buellton library and expanding the center. A number of Buellton residents including Judith Dale and Karen Newsom also backed the idea, highlighting the center's vital role in the lives of many local residents.
The City of Buellton recently acquired the 24-acre property known to locals as the old Willemsen Dairy, adjacent to River View Park, for $2 million.
Buellton resident Ashley Jenkins suggested granting a small portion of the property to the Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum, located at River View Park. Community member Denicia Gills agreed and explained how expanding the museum would greatly benefit the community.
Kerry Moriarty of Buellton proposed converting the upper portion of the Willemsen property to residential housing units and using the revenue to build a civic center on Buellton's Avenue of the Flags.
Other ideas include dedicating the lower 20 acres of the property for the use of horse stables and designating the old Willemsen residence a multi-use arts and cultural center.
During the meeting, citizens also shared concerns about the potential noise and traffic impacts to nearby residences, along with the preservation of the property's historic value and local heritage.
A date for the follow-up discussion and possible decision has not been set.
To submit questions or comments about the property, email planning@cityofbuellton.com or call 805-688-7474.
To take a virtual tour, view the video at https://youtu.be/zqracA107ms
