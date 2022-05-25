The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians recently donated $35,000 toward the Buellton Senior Center's anticipated expansion project that soon will include the square footage currently being utilized by its adjoining neighbor, the Buellton Library.

Once the library relocates to the city-owned Willemsen Dairy property, located near Buellton's River View Park, the senior center will absorb the abandoned space.

According to a Chumash spokesman, the new added space will make room for a large open dining/activity area, a private office for intake interviews and support services for domestic violence survivors, two computer and resource areas and a veteran honor wall and donor honor wall.

The grant awarded will help cover costs associated with furnishing the center's new dining and office areas with 100 dining chairs, 15 round dining tables, as well as a computer lab complete with five computer desks, five office chairs, five computers and printers.

“The Buellton Senior Center is a vital resource for the community,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “When we learned it had an opportunity to expand, we were proud to offer funding to help furnish the new space.”

Pam Gnekow, executive director for the Buellton Senior Center, explained that the center was forced to pivot and expand its food program to meet the growing needs of local residents during the pandemic.

As a result, the center's food distribution operations took over in-house dining and activity spaces, enabling them to distribute an estimated 2 million pounds of food by the end of 2021, she said.

In the coming months, however, residents once again will have a place to gather as expansion plans are slated for completion later this year.

“We’re really excited that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians listened to our needs,” Gnekow said. “The city has always been a big partner and so supportive of us, then having Chumash walk in with us is a dream come true.”

For more information on how to donate to the Buellton Senior Center, visit buelltonseniorcenter.org or call the center at 805-688-4571.

Buellton Senior Center hosts 16-mile March for Meals to raise hunger awareness Community members recently laced up their sneakers and took to Santa Ynez Valley roads for a 16-mile March for Meals hike supporting the Buell…