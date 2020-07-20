You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Buellton Senior Center gets $5K boost to emergency relief fund
0 comments

Buellton Senior Center gets $5K boost to emergency relief fund

071920 Vikings donate to Buellton Senior Center

Buellton Senior Center Executive Director Pam Gnekow, second from right, accepts the $5,000 donation from Vikings members, from left, Chief Richard Kline, Charity Committee Chairman Max Hanberg and Treasurer Rick Krost.

 Contributed Photo, Paul Mathies

The Vikings of Solvang provided a recent financial boost to the Buellton Senior Center's emergency relief fund, which addresses the growing food insecurity of its senior membership during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Pam Gnekow, senior center executive director, said the $5,000 donation accepted earlier this month will help them afford fresh vegetables, milk and egg provisions to be distributed to more than triple the number of seniors since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nobody was delivering to Los Alamos," said Gnekow of the center's Meals on Wheels program, "and they asked, 'Will you [deliver to] us, too?'"

Since March 9, Gnekow said the Buellton Senior Center has distributed to seniors throughout the Santa Ynez Valley, including Los Alamos, with the help of several key community partners, including Veggie Rescue, Bethania Church and Jordano's.  

In addition to drop-off and food pickup services provided on an ongoing basis to those in need, the center continues to monitor the mental health of its senior members, both with check-in calls and monthly socially-distant "dinner dates."

Last month, Los Arroyos provided the center with savory Mexican meals and Corona beer with lime to deliver to seniors for dinner, according to Gnekow.

"It was a lot of fun," she said. "This is one way we can continue to let our seniors know that we're here for them and they are not alone."

Photos: Buellton Senior Center increases food delivery to local seniors

1 of 16

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot
Local

Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot

  • Updated

Leaders at Elevate Lompoc, a cannabis dispensary at 118 South H St., marked their store’s one-year anniversary by working out an agreement last month that will allow the dispensary to use the small lot immediately to its south for a wide range of events and promotions. When not in use by the dispensary, the new-look pocket park will be open to the public as a community garden, or simply as a green space for relaxation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News